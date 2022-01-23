NDRF Twitter handle hacked; restored later
The official Twitter handle of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was hacked late Saturday and fully restored by Sunday evening, officials said.
A senior officer of the force said technical experts worked on the issue.
The handle '@NDRFHQ' briefly posted some random messages on Saturday night and the already published official messages did not load for hours. The handle began posting messages by quoting a tweet of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) at 6:12 pm.
The official display photo of the federal force and the original timeline of the handle was restored by Sunday evening.
The NDRF was raised in 2006 as a federal contingency force against natural and man-made disasters and it celebrated its 17th Raising Day on January 19.
