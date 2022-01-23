Left Menu

Mumbai: Woman dies in house collapse in Kurla

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-01-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 20:10 IST
Mumbai: Woman dies in house collapse in Kurla
A 53 year-old woman died in a house collapse in Kurla West area of Mumbai on Sunday morning, a fire brigade official said.

The incident took place in Ambedkar Nagar locality along SG Barve Road and the deceased has been identified as Lata Ramesh Salunkhe, the official said.

''Some part of her house caved and she was declared dead on arrival at a nearby nursing home. Relief operations were carried out by fire brigade personnel who deployed two vehicles and a rescue van. There was no report of injuries to anyone else,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

