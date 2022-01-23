Left Menu

Kuwait proposals to Lebanon include election commitment, diplomatic sources say

Reuters | Updated: 23-01-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 20:35 IST
Proposals presented by Kuwait's foreign minister to Lebanon to end a diplomatic rift with Gulf states focused on implementation of U.N. Security Council resolutions and holding elections on time, diplomatic sources told Reuters on Sunday.

They also included remaining committed to the 1989 Taif Agreement that ended Lebanon's civil war, tightening controls on exports to the Gulf to prevent drug smuggling and cooperation between Lebanese and Gulf security services.

