Left Menu

Business maven Ratan Tata gets 'Assam Baibhav Award'

Industrialist Ratan Tata has been honoured with the 'Assam Baibhav Award' for 2021 by the Assam Government.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 21:19 IST
Business maven Ratan Tata gets 'Assam Baibhav Award'
Industrialist Ratan Tata. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Industrialist Ratan Tata has been honoured with the 'Assam Baibhav Award' for 2021 by the Assam Government. Tata wrote a letter of thanks to the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"Thank you for your letter of January 8. I greatly appreciate and am deeply touched by the decision of the Government of Assam to bestow on me the 'Assam Baibhav Award' for the year 2021," reads the letter by the legendary industrialist. "I have been an admirer of your personal commitment to the well-being of Assamese people and it is, therefore, an exceptional honour to receive this award from you," he added.

Tata thanked the Chief Minister for understanding his inability to personally receive the award at a function in Guwahati on January 24 and for his willingness to present it to him at a later date in Mumbai. "It will be a pleasure to meet you and our officers could work together to find a suitable date for such a meeting," he added.

Chief Minister Sarma responded back with a tweet saying, "We are so immensely grateful Sri @RNTata2000for your gracious acceptance of the Assam Baibhav Award for 2021. It shall be an honour for me to personally meet you to share this token of our gratitude. We're so deeply indebted to you for your support to us all these years." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China
2
Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

 Myanmar
3
Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

 United States
4
UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022