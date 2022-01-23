One held for molesting PhD student on JNU campus

The Delhi police arrested a 27-year-old man on the charge of molesting a female PhD student of Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi. According to the police, the accused was under the influence of alcohol during the incident.

The accused belongs to West Bengal and is involved in mobile repairing work in Bhikaji Cama Place, said the police. According to the police, the incident occurred around 11.45 pm on January 17 when the research scholar was jogging inside the campus, added the police.

According to the police, the drunk man stopped the girl at a secluded place and allegedly molested her. The student raised an alarm but he fled from the spot. He also snatched her mobile phone. The police have recovered the victim's phone from the possession of the accused, the police said.

"We received a PCR call on January 17 that there was an attempt to rape a JNU student. The team, along with the DCP, reached. The accused hails from Pargana, West Bengal and does mobile repairing work at Bhikaji Cama Place," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Gaurav Sharma. "In the evening, he drank alcohol with the shop owner. He had a quarrel with his wife, due to which the wife got angry and left for her maternal home. After getting drunk, he went to JNU," he added.

"He used to go for the ticketing work earlier, so was confident to go inside the campus," he added. According to police, the man had been coming to JNU since 2011. He used to book tickets for students.

A case had been registered under the Indian Penal Code at the Vasant Kunj North police station. (ANI)

