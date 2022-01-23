Left Menu

Nepalese man thrashes wife, son to death in Himachal's Kullu

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 23-01-2022 22:35 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 22:35 IST
Nepalese man thrashes wife, son to death in Himachal's Kullu
  • India

A Nepalese man allegedly murdered his wife and their son during a quarrel in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Sunday, police said.

The accused, Chandra Bahadur, allegedly attacked the two with a stick at their rented room near Jari market, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gurdev Sharma said.

The SP said the Jari police post was informed about a squabble between the Nepali-origin couple.

After reaching the spot, police found Maya Devi and her son Ching Chong lying dead on the mat, he added.

Both were brutally murdered by Bahadur, the police official said.

The motive behind the murders is being ascertained, he added.

The accused has been nabbed and a first information report (FIR) registered under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The matter is being investigated, the SP said. PTI DJI CK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

