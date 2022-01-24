Left Menu

Assam: Commando Force to be deployed at Kaziranga National Park to intensify anti-poaching operations

Special Director General of Police (DGP) cum Chairman Assam Rhino Protection Task Force and Chief Wildlife Warden (CWLW) on Sunday informed that Commando Force will be deployed at Kaziranga National Park to intensify anti-poaching operations there.

ANI | Kaziranga (Assam) | Updated: 24-01-2022 09:43 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 09:43 IST
Assam Rhino Protection Task Force officials during their visit to rhino poaching site. Image Credit: ANI
Special Director General of Police (DGP) cum Chairman Assam Rhino Protection Task Force and Chief Wildlife Warden (CWLW) on Sunday informed that Commando Force will be deployed at Kaziranga National Park to intensify anti-poaching operations there.

The Special DGP had reviewed the ongoing anti-poaching operation on Saturday and had visited the recent rhino poaching site yesterday.

Recently, a carcass of an adult female rhino was detected inside the national park. It is being suspected to have been killed by poachers as its horn was missing. (ANI)

