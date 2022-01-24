Naxal killed in encounter with police in Chhattisgarh

A Naxal was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Monday, a senior police official said.

The gunfight took place at around 1.30 am near a bridge in a forest, located about six km from Bharanda police station, when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on a search operation, Narayanpur's Superintendent of Police Girija Shankar Jaiswal said.

After the exchange of fire stopped, the body of a Naxal and a muzzle loading gun were recovered from the spot, he said.

Besides, a huge cache of Maoist-related items was also seized from the encounter site, Jaiswal said, adding that the dead rebel was yet to be identified.

Search operation was underway in the area, he said. With this action, six Naxals have been killed in four separate encounters between the rebels and security forces in the state's Bastar region in the last one week.

