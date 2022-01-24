Left Menu

Naxal killed in encounter with police in Chhattisgarh

PTI | Narayanpur | Updated: 24-01-2022 12:03 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 12:01 IST
Naxal killed in encounter with police in Chhattisgarh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Naxal was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Monday, a senior police official said.

The gunfight took place at around 1.30 am near a bridge in a forest, located about six km from Bharanda police station, when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on a search operation, Narayanpur's Superintendent of Police Girija Shankar Jaiswal said.

After the exchange of fire stopped, the body of a Naxal and a muzzle loading gun were recovered from the spot, he said.

Besides, a huge cache of Maoist-related items was also seized from the encounter site, Jaiswal said, adding that the dead rebel was yet to be identified.

Search operation was underway in the area, he said. With this action, six Naxals have been killed in four separate encounters between the rebels and security forces in the state's Bastar region in the last one week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar system

Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar syste...

 Canada
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Australian Open exit; Soccer-Man City's winning streak is over, United break into top four and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Aust...

 Global
3
Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan culture

Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan cu...

 Tibet
4
Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s: Israel

Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s:...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022