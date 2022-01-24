UK's Johnson orders inquiry into discrimination claim against Muslim lawmaker

Left Menu

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered an inquiry into claims by a lawmaker who said she was fired from a ministerial job in the government partly because her Muslim faith was making colleagues uncomfortable. Nusrat Ghani, 49, who lost her job as a junior transport minister in February 2020, told the Sunday Times that she had been told by a "whip" - an enforcer of parliamentary discipline - that her "Muslimness" had been raised as an issue in her sacking.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-01-2022 12:51 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 12:43 IST
Nusrat Ghani, 49, who lost her job as a junior transport minister in February 2020, told the Sunday Times that she had been told by a "whip" - an enforcer of parliamentary discipline - that her "Muslimness" had been raised as an issue in her sacking. "The Prime Minister has asked the Cabinet Office to conduct an inquiry into the allegations made by Nusrat Ghani MP," Downing Street said.

"As he said at the time, the Prime Minister takes these claims very seriously." The government's chief whip, Mark Spencer, said he was the person at the centre of Ghani's allegations.

Johnson met Ghani to discuss the "extremely serious" claims in July 2020, a spokesperson from the prime minister's office said on Sunday. Downing Street said that when the allegations were first made, Johnson recommended she make a formal complaint to the Conservative Campaign Headquarters.

"She did not take up this offer," Downing Street said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

