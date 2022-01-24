Left Menu

EU ready with "never-seen-before" sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine, Denmark says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 24-01-2022 14:07 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 14:00 IST
Jeppe Kofod Image Credit: Wikipedia
Denmark's foreign minister said on Monday that the European Union would be ready to impose "never-seen-before" sanctions if Russia attacks Ukraine.

"There's no doubt we are ready to react with comprehensive, never-seen-before sanctions if Russia were to invade Ukraine again," Jeppe Kofod told reporters as he arrived for an EU foreign ministers meeting.

"Russia should know, Putin should know, that the price to use provocations and military forces to change borders in Europe will be very, very high ... We are ready to undertake the most severe sanctions, also more severe than in 2014," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

