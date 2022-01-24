Jeweller robbed of gold worth Rs 20 lakh in MP

Three unidentified men allegedly robbed a jeweller of gold worth Rs 20 lakh at gun-point in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday night when jeweller Shailendra Goyal, a resident of Prem Nagar area here, was returning home on a two-wheeler after closing his shop near a mosque, Additional Superintendent of Police Satyendra Singh Tomar said. The accused, who were on a scooter, waylaid him near the Sewa Nagar graveyard, police said. They allegedly held him at gun-point, snatched his bag containing 450 gm of gold worth Rs 20 lakh, manhandled him and fled after firing in the air, they added. Special police teams were formed and the CCTVs in the area were being scanned to identify and nab the accused, Tomar said. Meanwhile, a delegation of local jewellers' association met Senior Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi on Monday in connection with the incident. The senior police official told them that a case has been registered against the unidentified culprits and efforts were on to arrest them at the earliest.

