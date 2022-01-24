Demand for grants 2022-2023: MHA readying papers of 'physical, financial targets'

By Rajnish Singh The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked its various divisions to furnish details regarding "physical and financial targets" fixed for Centrally sponsored schemes or Central sector for consideration of the Demands for Grants (2022-2023), and it is directed to submit the details in next three days.

As per a departmental order issued by the MHA on January 21, it is directed to all concerned Additional and Joint Secretaries of the ministry to submit all the specific information by January 27. It is specified that the details will be submitted to the ministry in both hard and soft copy. The order mentioned that the details submitted by MHA's various wings and departments will be submitted by the ministry before Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs that will consider Demands for Grants (2022-2023) and submit its suggestion to the government.

The Committee has sought the details from the MHA as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on February 1 during the upcoming Budget Session of Parliament commencing from the end of this month. The MHA issued the order following an Office Memorandum (OM) received from the Rajya Sabha Secretariat on January 19 on the subject regarding consideration of the Demands for Grants (2022-2023) seeking certain information for circulation amongst the members of the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs.

"All the concerned divisions are, therefore, requested to furnish the requisite information, related to the Central Sector/Centrally Sponsored schemes being administered by them with reference to the point No. (V) as mentioned in Para 1 of Rajya Sabha's OM dated January 19, 2022," the MHA order reads. In continuation of its departmental order, the MHA asked its divisions that the "information may be provided the latest by January 27, 2022, positively in hard as well as a soft copy through email at so-planifd@mha.gov.in"

Point (V) of Rajya Sabha's OM mentions "physical and financial targets fixed and achievements made during last three years along with a note on the targets fixed and achieved", and it is directed to furnish all the details in a certain format. In its OM, the Rajya Sabha mentioned: "The undersigned is directed to state that the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs will take up for consideration, under Rule 272 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Rajya Sabha, the Demands for Grants (2022-2023) of the Ministry of Home Affairs in the ensuing Budget Session of Parliament."

"The Ministry of Home Affairs may, therefore, supply (50 copies in English and 30 copies in Hindi) the following papers or documents to this Secretariat, immediately after laying of the Union Budget 2022-23 on the Table of the House, for circulation amongst the Members of the Committee," the Rajya Sabha OM mentions. In its OM, the Rajya Sabha has asked the MHA to submit "a detailed Explanatory Note (Demand-wise) on the Demands for Grants (2022-2023) pertaining to the Ministry; the statement indicating the Budget Estimates, Revised Estimates and Actual Expenditure for 2019-2020, 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 along with reasons for variations, if any, and variation in percentage between Budget Expenditure (2021-22) and Budget Expenditure (2022-23) and between Revised Expenditure (2021-22) and Budget Expenditure (2022-23); Annual Report of the Ministry for the year 2021-2022; and projection of outlays for the schemes to be undertaken by the Ministry during the financial years 2022-23."

Besides, the Rajya Sabha OM has asked the MHA to submit "percentage of variation of Budget Expenditure (2022-23) and Revised Expenditure (2021-22); physical and financial targets fixed and achievements made during the last 3 years along with a note on the targets fixed and achieved; details of requirement for 15th Finance Commission (Financial Year 2021-22 to Financial Year 2025-26) in respect of the Ministry along with vision document, if any." "Details of under-utilization of the allocations made under different Heads during the last three years, if any, along with reasons therefor; and Audit observations made by the CAG, on the matters relating to the Ministry, during 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22, if any, and the action is taken thereon" were also sought by the Rajya Sabha from MHA. It was asked by the Rajya Sabha to submit "detailed Demands for Grants (2022-2023); Outcome Budget of the Ministry for the year (2022-2023); a list indicating the names, designations and telephone numbers of the nodal officers of the Ministry in connection with the examination of the Demands for Grants by the Committee." (ANI)

