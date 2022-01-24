Left Menu

7 IEDs recovered from Odisha’s Malakangiri ahead of Republic Day

PTI | Malkangiri | Updated: 24-01-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 21:26 IST
7 IEDs recovered from Odisha’s Malakangiri ahead of Republic Day
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the Republic Day celebration, security personnel on Monday seized and defused a huge cache of explosives at Swabhiman Anchal in Odisha's Malkangiri, police said.

BSF jawans and the district police personnel recovered seven improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and explosives concealed under stone piles near the village Sadaram-Sanyasiguda and Totaguda, they said.

The seized items included steel container IED (approx 5 kg), 4 steel container IED (approx -2 kg), brass container IED (approx 1kg), brass container IED (approx 500 gm), other powdered explosive-500gm, brass gas welding stove and other materials.

All the IEDs were defused by the bomb disposal squad at the site, an official release said.

With this, the nefarious designs of Maoist ahead of Republic Day celebration was foiled, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar system

Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar syste...

 Canada
2
Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan culture

Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan cu...

 Tibet
3
Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s: Israel

Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s:...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Australian Open exit; Soccer-Man City's winning streak is over, United break into top four and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Aust...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022