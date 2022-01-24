7 IEDs recovered from Odisha’s Malakangiri ahead of Republic Day
Ahead of the Republic Day celebration, security personnel on Monday seized and defused a huge cache of explosives at Swabhiman Anchal in Odisha's Malkangiri, police said.
BSF jawans and the district police personnel recovered seven improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and explosives concealed under stone piles near the village Sadaram-Sanyasiguda and Totaguda, they said.
The seized items included steel container IED (approx 5 kg), 4 steel container IED (approx -2 kg), brass container IED (approx 1kg), brass container IED (approx 500 gm), other powdered explosive-500gm, brass gas welding stove and other materials.
All the IEDs were defused by the bomb disposal squad at the site, an official release said.
With this, the nefarious designs of Maoist ahead of Republic Day celebration was foiled, it said.
