Left Menu

Tripura CM inspects Tripura State Rifle camps, passes instructions to sort out lacunas

Tripura Chief Minister Biplap Kumar Deb on Monday paid inspection visits to four Tripura State Rifles (TSR) camps under West Tripura district to have a practical understanding pertaining to the living conditions of TSR troops.

ANI | Agartala (Tripura) | Updated: 24-01-2022 23:41 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 23:41 IST
Tripura CM inspects Tripura State Rifle camps, passes instructions to sort out lacunas
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Biplap Kumar Deb on Monday paid inspection visits to four Tripura State Rifles (TSR) camps under West Tripura district to have a practical understanding pertaining to the living conditions of TSR troops. While addressing the media after the visits, Deb said, "this is the responsibility of a Chief Minister to see how and where the force personnel are staying. What are their living conditions? what they are being served? and what kind of accommodations are available for them in the camps."

The Chief Minister said, "there are some problems and necessary instructions are passed to resolve the matters." It is the responsibility of the state government to extend the best possible amenities even towards the lower rank personnel like constables, he said.

"We must ensure that force personnel even in the low ranks get all the benefits. When people like me and DGP visit them in the TSR camps, a sense of confidence is instilled among them," Deb said. Deb also called upon the TSR personnel to be responsible and act for the overall development of the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
2
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
3
Study reveals new explanation for Moon's half-century magnetic mystery

Study reveals new explanation for Moon's half-century magnetic mystery

 United States
4
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022