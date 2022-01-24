Tripura CM inspects Tripura State Rifle camps, passes instructions to sort out lacunas

Tripura Chief Minister Biplap Kumar Deb on Monday paid inspection visits to four Tripura State Rifles (TSR) camps under West Tripura district to have a practical understanding pertaining to the living conditions of TSR troops. While addressing the media after the visits, Deb said, "this is the responsibility of a Chief Minister to see how and where the force personnel are staying. What are their living conditions? what they are being served? and what kind of accommodations are available for them in the camps."

The Chief Minister said, "there are some problems and necessary instructions are passed to resolve the matters." It is the responsibility of the state government to extend the best possible amenities even towards the lower rank personnel like constables, he said.

"We must ensure that force personnel even in the low ranks get all the benefits. When people like me and DGP visit them in the TSR camps, a sense of confidence is instilled among them," Deb said. Deb also called upon the TSR personnel to be responsible and act for the overall development of the state. (ANI)

