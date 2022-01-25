Left Menu

Trafficked woman from J'khand rescued in Madhya Pradesh, three held

The main accused took the woman to Ramanujganj of Chhattisgarh and sold her for Rs 70,000 to a resident of Madhya Pradesh, Rai said.Acting on a tip-off, the special team with the help of local police conducted raids in Tikpur village of Chhatarpur district and rescued the girl and arrested the three persons, he added.

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 25-01-2022 00:22 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 00:22 IST
Trafficked woman from J'khand rescued in Madhya Pradesh, three held
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old woman, who was allegedly abducted and trafficked from Jharkhand's Palamu district, was rescued from Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh, and three persons were arrested, police said on Monday.

Five months after her abduction, a special team of policemen from Palamu rescued the woman and brought her back to Mediningar, Ramgarh police station in-charge Prabhat Ranjan Rai said.

She was lured by one of her neighbours on the promise of a job and trafficked to Madhya Pardesh, he said.

The neighbour was in connivance with miscreants who have links with human traffickers, the officer said. Unable to get any news of her daughter, the mother of the teenager had approached the police and filed a complaint in August 2021. ''The main accused took the woman to Ramanujganj of Chhattisgarh and sold her for Rs 70,000 to a resident of Madhya Pradesh,'' Rai said.

Acting on a tip-off, the special team with the help of local police conducted raids in Tikpur village of Chhatarpur district and rescued the girl and arrested the three persons, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
2
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
3
Study reveals new explanation for Moon's half-century magnetic mystery

Study reveals new explanation for Moon's half-century magnetic mystery

 United States
4
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022