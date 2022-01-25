Trafficked woman from J'khand rescued in Madhya Pradesh, three held

A 19-year-old woman, who was allegedly abducted and trafficked from Jharkhand's Palamu district, was rescued from Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh, and three persons were arrested, police said on Monday.

Five months after her abduction, a special team of policemen from Palamu rescued the woman and brought her back to Mediningar, Ramgarh police station in-charge Prabhat Ranjan Rai said.

She was lured by one of her neighbours on the promise of a job and trafficked to Madhya Pardesh, he said.

The neighbour was in connivance with miscreants who have links with human traffickers, the officer said. Unable to get any news of her daughter, the mother of the teenager had approached the police and filed a complaint in August 2021. ''The main accused took the woman to Ramanujganj of Chhattisgarh and sold her for Rs 70,000 to a resident of Madhya Pradesh,'' Rai said.

Acting on a tip-off, the special team with the help of local police conducted raids in Tikpur village of Chhatarpur district and rescued the girl and arrested the three persons, he added.

