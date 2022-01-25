White House: New German chancellor to visit in February
Germany's new chancellor, Olaf Scholz, plans to visit Washington in February, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.
She told reporters the White House looks forward to welcoming Scholz, who took over from Angela Merkel as chancellor in December. A U.S. official said a date for the visit has not yet been set.
