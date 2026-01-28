Germany Advances Naval Strength with MEKO Frigates Acquisition

Germany's budget committee has given the green light to purchase MEKO A-200 class frigates from shipbuilder TKMS, earmarking 50 million euros for the acquisition process. This decision follows prolonged delays in the initial plan to acquire F-126 frigates, resulting in a 7.8 billion euros approval for an alternative strategy last year.

The released funds are designated for delivery hedging instruments to ensure the first ship's arrival by December 2029. Insiders revealed that at least three MEKO frigates, each costing about 1 billion euros, are included. These frigates are a more economical option compared to the F-126.

Weighing approximately 4,000 tons, the MEKO A-200 is notably smaller than the 10,000-ton F-126 and presents certain limitations like helicopter embarkation. Nevertheless, due to the urgency imposed by Russian threats, the navy deems these compromises as acceptable.

