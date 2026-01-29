Crypto Legislation: White House in Talks for Breakthrough

The White House is convening a crucial meeting with banking and cryptocurrency leaders to forge a path forward on essential crypto legislation that has been stalled due to sectoral clashes, according to insiders.

The summit, led by the White House's crypto council, will bring together top executives from various trade groups to deliberate on the bill's treatment of interest and rewards linked to stablecoins, sources confirm. This effort highlights the Trump administration's determination to push the legislation through.

The White House has not released an official comment on the matter, while sources requested anonymity to discuss this confidential negotiation.

