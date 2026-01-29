Left Menu

Crypto Legislation: White House in Talks for Breakthrough

The White House is set to meet with banking and cryptocurrency executives to discuss potential progression on a pivotal crypto legislation that has been delayed due to disagreements between these sectors. The meeting seeks to address how the bill impacts rewards from stablecoins, aiming for a mutual compromise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 00:37 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 00:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The White House is convening a crucial meeting with banking and cryptocurrency leaders to forge a path forward on essential crypto legislation that has been stalled due to sectoral clashes, according to insiders.

The summit, led by the White House's crypto council, will bring together top executives from various trade groups to deliberate on the bill's treatment of interest and rewards linked to stablecoins, sources confirm. This effort highlights the Trump administration's determination to push the legislation through.

The White House has not released an official comment on the matter, while sources requested anonymity to discuss this confidential negotiation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

