U.S. 'disappointed' by detention of Turkish journalist Sedef Kabas -State Dept

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-01-2022 02:38 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 02:38 IST
The United States is "disappointed" by the arrest and detention of journalist Sedef Kabas by authorities in Turkey, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday.

A Turkish court on Saturday ordered https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/turkish-journalist-arrested-insulting-erdogan-cnn-turk-2022-01-22 Kabas, a well-known journalist, to be jailed pending trial on a charge of insulting President Tayyip Erdogan, which carries a jail sentence of between one and four years.

"We believe freedom of expression strengthens democracy and it needs to be protected, even when it involves speech some may find controversial or some may find uncomfortable," Price said at a press briefing when asked about Kabas' case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

