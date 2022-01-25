U.S. 'disappointed' by detention of Turkish journalist Sedef Kabas -State Dept
- Country:
- United States
The United States is "disappointed" by the arrest and detention of journalist Sedef Kabas by authorities in Turkey, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday.
A Turkish court on Saturday ordered https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/turkish-journalist-arrested-insulting-erdogan-cnn-turk-2022-01-22 Kabas, a well-known journalist, to be jailed pending trial on a charge of insulting President Tayyip Erdogan, which carries a jail sentence of between one and four years.
"We believe freedom of expression strengthens democracy and it needs to be protected, even when it involves speech some may find controversial or some may find uncomfortable," Price said at a press briefing when asked about Kabas' case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Turkey in solidarity with Kazakhstan after violent protests put the country in turmoil
Turkey logs record level of more than 74,000 COVID-19 cases in a day
Turkey using banned chemical weapons in northern Iraq against Kurds: Report
Turkey's economic woes are hurting Erdogan - polls
Turkish international footballer Ahmet Calik dies aged 27 in car accident