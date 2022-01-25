Left Menu

Polish president says NATO is united on Ukraine

Updated: 25-01-2022
NATO is united on the question of Ukraine, Poland's president said on Monday after an online meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Britain and the European Union.

"I want to emphasise the unity of the North Atlantic Alliance," Polish President Andrzej Duda told reporters. "There is no ally at the moment that would break the solidarity with Ukraine, with the rest of NATO."

