Left Menu

Guatemala sentences 5 ex-patrol members for 1982 rapes

PTI | Guatemalacity | Updated: 25-01-2022 06:14 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 06:14 IST
Guatemala sentences 5 ex-patrol members for 1982 rapes

A court in Guatemala sentenced five former members of a pro-government ''civilian patrol'' to 30 years in prison on Monday in connection with the rape of indigenous women during the Central American country's civil war.

The patrols functioned as pro-government militias to help the army fight leftist guerrillas and like the army, they faced widespread accusations of committing atrocities.

Guatemala's 1960-1996 civil war pitted the army and police against leftist rebels, and resulted in more than 2 lakh deaths.

The five ex-patrol members were directly accused of raping five women of the Achí group in the village of Rabinal in 1982.

An additional 29 women said patrol members had participated in killings or kidnappings, but did not directly identify the five defendants as the perpetrators.

Judge Gelvi Sical said the victims ''have waited years to break the silence, be heard and demand justice''.

TRENDING

1
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
2
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
3
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
4
Study reveals new explanation for Moon's half-century magnetic mystery

Study reveals new explanation for Moon's half-century magnetic mystery

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022