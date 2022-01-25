Left Menu

Guatemala gives ex-paramilitaries 30 years for raping indigenous women

During the trial, survivors and relatives of the victims of the Achi indigenous group gave testimony. "The women were subjected to continuous rape and also to domestic slavery," said Gervi Sical, one of the judges as the sentence was read.

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2022 06:20 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 06:20 IST
Guatemala gives ex-paramilitaries 30 years for raping indigenous women

Guatemala's highest court on Monday sentenced five former paramilitaries to 30 years in prison after they were found guilty of raping 36 Mayan women between 1981 and 1985 during the bloodiest time of the Central American nation's civil war.

The trial against the former members of the so-called Civil Self-Defense Patrol, armed groups recruited by the army, began three weeks ago. During the trial, survivors and relatives of the victims of the Achi indigenous group gave testimony.

"The women were subjected to continuous rape and also to domestic slavery," said Gervi Sical, one of the judges as the sentence was read. The former patrolmen "disappeared" all the men from a village in Baja Verapaz, in northern Guatemala, and then raped, tied up and threatened the women, Sical said. After being raped, they were urinated on.

Pedrina Lopez, one of the victims, said they were not seeking revenge but rather justice. "We don't want this to happen again," she said. The five former patrolmen are alive and in prison.

In 2016, two soldiers were sentenced for sexual violence, and sexual and domestic slavery of 15 Q'eqchi women, also of Mayan origin.

TRENDING

1
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
2
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
3
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
4
Study reveals new explanation for Moon's half-century magnetic mystery

Study reveals new explanation for Moon's half-century magnetic mystery

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022