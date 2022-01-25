Left Menu

Chief: 3 Baltimore firefighters killed in vacant home blaze

Crews removed piles of debris to locate the firefighters, the department said.Chief Niles R Ford told a news conference that injured firefighter John McMaster was pulled from the rowhome immediately and taken to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition on Monday afternoon.

PTI | Baltimore | Updated: 25-01-2022 06:27 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 06:27 IST
Chief: 3 Baltimore firefighters killed in vacant home blaze
  • Country:
  • United States

Three Baltimore firefighters were killed and a fourth was injured when part of a vacant home collapsed while they were battling a blaze early on Monday, the city's fire chief said. The Baltimore City Fire Department said in a tweet that firefighters were responding to a blaze at the three-story rowhome when the four were trapped inside. Crews removed piles of debris to locate the firefighters, the department said.

Chief Niles R Ford told a news conference that injured firefighter John McMaster was pulled from the rowhome immediately and taken to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition on Monday afternoon. Dr Thomas Scalea of Maryland Shock Trauma said McMaster was on life support.

''Fingers crossed that he is going to make it and be just fine,'' Scalea said. ''It is hard to know at this point.'' Two other firefighters were pronounced dead at the hospital, Ford said. The fourth trapped firefighter was pronounced dead at the scene, the chief said, his voice breaking at times. Ford identified the dead as Lt Paul Butrim, firefighter/paramedic Kelsey Sadler and EMT/firefighter Kenny Lacayo.

Scalea said Sadler and Lacayo suffered cardiac arrest at the scene and could not be resuscitated. ''Today, Baltimore has lost three of the bravest among us,'' Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. ''Baltimore owes them the deepest gratitude and respect that we can offer anybody.'' Photographs from the scene showed firefighters being consoled by their comrades. Later, an excavator cleared the remaining debris, leaving a gap between two rowhouses.

Three firefighters were injured battling a blaze at the same location in 2015, The Baltimore Sun reported.

TRENDING

1
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
2
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
3
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
4
Study reveals new explanation for Moon's half-century magnetic mystery

Study reveals new explanation for Moon's half-century magnetic mystery

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022