Left Menu

PM Modi greets people of Himachal Pradesh on its statehood day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings to the people of Himachal Pradesh on the occasion of its statehood day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2022 11:16 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 11:16 IST
PM Modi greets people of Himachal Pradesh on its statehood day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings to the people of Himachal Pradesh on the occasion of its statehood day. He wished that the State continues to progress and play important role in the development of the country.

"Wishes to the people of Himachal Pradesh on their statehood day. I wish that this State, which is situated in the lap of nature, continues to move forward on the path of progress and continues to play an important role in the development of the country," tweeted PM Modi. On December 18, 1970, the State of Himachal Pradesh Act was passed by Parliament, and the new State came into being on January 25, 1971.

Himachal Pradesh became the 18th State of the Indian Union with Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar as its first chief minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
2
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022