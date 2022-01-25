Left Menu

SRPF jawan shoots himself in Mumbai, injured

A 36-year-old jawan of the State Reserve Police Force SRPF was injured after he shot at himself with his service rifle at Dongri in south Mumbai on Tuesday, police said. When he was alone inside a room in the school, Shinde shot himself in the neck using his SLR rifle, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-01-2022 12:00 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 11:54 IST
SRPF jawan shoots himself in Mumbai, injured
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 36-year-old jawan of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) was injured after he shot at himself with his service rifle at Dongri in south Mumbai on Tuesday, police said. The incident occurred around 9.50 AM at a civic school. The injured jawan is identified as Pushkar Shinde, an official said. Shinde, who belongs to SRPF Group No 2 in Pune, has been posted at the Mantralaya main gate since January 6 on security duty.

After finishing duty he returned to the BMC school where he was posted as sentry. When he was alone inside a room in the school, Shinde shot himself in the neck using his SLR rifle, the official said. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment, he said. The cause behind Shinde turning the gun on himself is not known yet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

