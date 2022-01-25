Left Menu

Republic Day 2022: President approves conferment of Correctional Service Medals on prison personnel

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday approved the conferment of Correctional Service Medals on prison personnel on the occasion of Republic Day 2022.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2022 14:08 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 14:08 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday approved the conferment of Correctional Service Medals on prison personnel on the occasion of Republic Day 2022. Head Warder Ayinaparthi Satyanarayana from Andhra Pradesh, I/c Superintendent Jail Harish Kotwal from Jammu & Kashmir, Superintendent Satya Prakash Swain from Odisha, Superintendent Manjit Singh Tiwana from Punjab and Head Warder Praveen Kumar Rathi from Delhi have been chosen for President's Correctional Service Medal for Distinguished Service.

The list of Correctional Service medal for Meritorious Service include Deputy Superintendents Pocha Varuna Reddy, Pedapudi Sri Ramachandra Rao, Mohammad Shafi Ur Rahaman and Hamsa Paul from Andhra Pradesh and Head Warder Samudu Chandra Mohan also from Andhra Pradesh. Warder Shyam Sunder from Haryana, I/c Superintendent Jail Mohd. Rafiq from Jammu and Kashmir, Section Officer/Deputy Superintendent Sajad Ahmad Khan from Jammu and Kashmir, SG Warder Satish Chander from Jammu and Kashmir, are among 37 prison personnel who will receive Correctional Service Medals for their Meritorious Service. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

