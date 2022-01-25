Security forces recover IED planted by CPI(Maoist)
PTI | Garhwa | Updated: 25-01-2022 14:46 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 14:37 IST
- Country:
- India
An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted on a road in Jharkhand's Garhwa district by suspected CPI(Maoist) was recovered by security forces, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.
A joint security team of district armed police and CRPF detected the IED planted on a road in Beheratoli village during a search operation on Monday, Superintendent of Police, Anjani Kumar Jha said.
The IED was defused by the bomb disposal squad, the SP added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Garhwa
- CRPF
- Anjani Kumar Jha
- Beheratoli
- Jharkhand
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CRPF reports 931 active COVID-19 cases across all formations
CRPF reports 931 active COVID-19 cases
J-K Police, CRPF carry out patrolling in Samba to prevent infiltration
CRPF officers, recruits perform mass Surya Namaskar session in Chennai
CRPF officers, recruits perform mass Surya Namaskar session in Chennai