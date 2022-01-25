Security forces recover IED planted by CPI(Maoist)

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted on a road in Jharkhand's Garhwa district by suspected CPI(Maoist) was recovered by security forces, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

A joint security team of district armed police and CRPF detected the IED planted on a road in Beheratoli village during a search operation on Monday, Superintendent of Police, Anjani Kumar Jha said.

The IED was defused by the bomb disposal squad, the SP added.

