AP Mahesh Co-op Urban Bank servers hacked, Rs 12 crore siphoned off

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-01-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 15:10 IST
Servers of city-based Andhra Pradesh Mahesh Co-operative Urban Bank were hacked by some people and funds to the tune of nearly Rs 12 crore were allegedly fraudulently transferred to several bank accounts across the country, police said on Tuesday.

A senior official of the AP Mahesh Co-operative Urban Bank said funds of the bank was found to be transferred by the hackers and no amount was diverted from customers accounts.

The officials said around Rs 12 crore were transferred to several individual accounts of many banks, most of them located in other states and also in Telangana.

The AP Mahesh Co-operative Urban Bank authorities after detecting suspicious transactions on Sunday night were able to stop further transfer of funds/transactions and also contacted managements of those banks to block such accounts and managed to get some amount (from the diverted funds) frozen, he said.

''The destination banks were informed and necessary steps were immediately initiated to secure our funds. The bank's funds are insured against cyber attack,'' the bank official said adding they filed a complaint with police.

A police official said a case was registered and a team visited the bank's main branch as part of investigation.

