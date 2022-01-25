Left Menu

UK police to investigate lockdown parties at PM Johnson's office- reports

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-01-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 15:35 IST
UK police to investigate lockdown parties at PM Johnson's office- reports
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic) Image Credit: ANI
British police will investigate reports of a spate of parties held at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's residence and office during COVID-19 lockdowns, two media reports said on Tuesday.

The Telegraph newspaper said London police were poised to announce that they would launch a criminal investigation into the allegations surrounding Downing Parties, after previously declining to do so.

