Russia begins combat readiness inspection in southern military district -report
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-01-2022 15:55 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 15:55 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia has started making combat readiness inspections in its southern military district, which borders Ukraine, involving more than 6,000 troops, the RIA news agency cited Russia's military as saying on Tuesday.
The Kremlin earlier said it was watching with great concern after the United States put 8,500 troops on alert to be ready to deploy to Europe in case of an escalation in the Ukraine crisis.
