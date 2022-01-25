Russia seeks to change Navalny's brother's suspended sentence to jail term - agencies
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-01-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 16:12 IST
Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) on Tuesday demanded that jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's brother Oleg be given a real prison sentence in place of a one-year suspended sentence handed to him last year, Russian news agencies reported.
A Russian court gave Oleg Navalny a one-year suspended sentence last August for inciting people to break COVID-19 restrictions. He had been detained in January 2021 as part of a broad crackdown on his brother's allies.
