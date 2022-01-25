UK foreign minister Truss to visit Ukraine next week
Reuters | London | Updated: 25-01-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 17:43 IST
Britain's foreign minister Liz Truss on Tuesday said she would visit Ukraine next week, as she reiterated a warning to Russia that any incursion into Ukrainian territory would come at a severe economic cost.
"I'll be visiting Ukraine next week," Truss told parliament.
"A further military incursion by Russia into Ukraine would be a massive strategic mistake and come with a severe cost on Russia's economy, including coordinated sanctions."
