British troops unlikely be deployed in a combat role in Ukraine - foreign minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-01-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 18:08 IST
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss Image Credit: ANI
British troops are unlikely to be deployed in combat roles in Ukraine, foreign minister Liz Truss said in parliament on Tuesday.

Asked about the possible deployment of troops in a combat role, Truss said: "It is unlikely that that would be the circumstance."

She added that the UK was working to make sure Ukraine had the defensive weapons and training it needs as well as the support of the international community.

