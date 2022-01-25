Left Menu

Ahead of R-Day, security forces recover explosives in Kishtwar

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-01-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 19:06 IST
Ahead of Republic Day, security forces on Tuesday recovered explosive material in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said.

During a routine search operation in Dul, a joint team of the Army and police recovered 1.3 kg of commercial grade explosives, they said.

The recovery included 11 sticks of commercial grade explosives (each weighing 125 grams), a detonator and detonating wire, they said.

