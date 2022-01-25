Man dies in road accident in Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave

A 40-year-old man was killed allegedly after an unidentified vehicle hit his motorcycle in southwest Delhi's Safdarjung Encalve area, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Anup Bhatt, a resident of Dayalpur who worked with a private firm here, they said.

The accident took place on January 20, police said, adding they were informed about a man lying unconscious near a flyover at Safdarjung Enclave area.

On reaching the spot, the man was found lying unconscious but there were no apparent injury marks on his body. His motorcycle which did not sustain much damage was found lying next to him, a senior police officer said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, the police officer said, adding a post-mortem was conducted to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The post-mortem report revealed that he died due to internal bleeding and based on circumstances and autopsy report, a case was registered in the matter, the officer said.

All the CCTV cameras installed in and around the scene of crime is being scanned to identify the offending vehicle, police said, adding efforts are underway to nab the culprit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)