One arrested for grenade attack in Srinagar

Srinagar, Jan 25 (PTI) Police claimed to have arrested the person involved in Tuesday's grenade attack in the city's busy Hari Singh High Street area that resulted in injuries to several persons.

''Srinagar Police arrested grenade thrower who was involved in today's #terror incident at Hari Singh High Street #Srinagar in which a few civilians and one police personnel got injured. #Investigation is going on,'' Inspector General of Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar tweeted. The IGP did not reveal any details about the arrested person.

Four persons including a police officer and two women sustained injuries in the grade blast that took place a day ahead of Republic Day celebrations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)