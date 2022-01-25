Arunachal boy missing case: India shares personal details of Miram Taron with Chinese

Days after a 19-year-old youth was reportedly found missing in Arunachal Pradesh, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said that the Indian Army has shared the personal details of the youth with the Chinese side for establishing the identity. The youth, Miram Taron, a resident of Jido village in Upper Siang District, went missing on January 18.

In a statement which was posted on Twitter, Rijiju said, "Since the individual was missing from the area close to LAC, Indian Army immediately approached Chinese side on 19th January 2022, asking for assistance in tracing and return of the individual, in case he had strayed into the Chinese territory or PLA has taken him in their custody." He further said, "Chinese side assured that they would search for the individual and return him as per established protocol. Later on 20th January 2022, the Chinese side intimated that they had found a boy on their side and requested for further details to establish the identity."

The Union Minister also added, "To assist the Chinese side in corroborating the identity, personal details and photos of the individual have been shared with the Chinese side by the Indian Army. Response from the Chinese side is awaited." (ANI)

