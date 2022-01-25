BRIEF-EMA Says Clinical Data Published Supporting Extension Of Indication For Spikevax To Include Use In Adolescents Aged 12-17
Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 21:30 IST
European Medicines Agency:
* EMA PUBLISHED CLINICAL DATA SUPPORTING EXTENSION OF INDICATION FOR SPIKEVAX TO INCLUDE USE IN ADOLESCENTS AGED 12 TO 17. Further company coverage:
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Medicines Agency
Advertisement