Security stepped up in Mumbai for Republic Day

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in Mumbai in view of the 73rd Republic Day celebrations on Wednesday, police said on Tuesday.

On the occasion of Republic Day, a flag hoisting ceremony has been organised at Shivaji Park in Central Mumbai in the presence of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, other ministers and officers.

Besides the local police, additional personnel have been deployed at the venue and across the city to maintain law and order and avoid any untoward incident, police said.

Personnel from SRPF (State Reserve Police Force), QRT (Quick Response Team), BDDS (Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad) and a dog squad have been also deployed at Shivaji Park, they added.

