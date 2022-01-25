Left Menu

Director of Security in Parliament B C Joshi gets President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service

Director of Security in Parliament House complex Bhuwan Chandra Joshi was on Tuesday selected for Presidents Police Medal for Distinguished Service on the eve of Republic Day, officials said.Joshi, a DIG from the Border Security Force BSF, is currently on deputation and serving as the director of security in the Parliament House complex, which was attacked by terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terror organisations on December 13, 2001. Joshi was earlier awarded with the presidents police medal for meritorious service.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 22:27 IST
Director of Security in Parliament House complex Bhuwan Chandra Joshi was on Tuesday selected for President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service on the eve of Republic Day, officials said.

Joshi, a DIG from the Border Security Force (BSF), is currently on deputation and serving as the director of security in the Parliament House complex, which was attacked by terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terror organisations on December 13, 2001. Joshi had served in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast in various capacities and took part in counter-insurgency operations.

During his 34-year career, he earned 26 commendation rolls. Joshi was earlier awarded with the president's police medal for meritorious service.

