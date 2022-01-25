Left Menu

PM Modi congratulates Padma winners

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Padma award winners and said the entire nation cherishes their accomplishments.According to the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA, the president approved conferment of 128 Padma awards, including two duo cases, this year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2022 00:01 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 23:56 IST
PM Modi congratulates Padma winners
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Padma award winners and said the entire nation cherishes their accomplishments.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the president approved conferment of 128 Padma awards, including two duo cases, this year. In a duo case, the award is counted as one.

The list comprises four Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri awards.

Thirty-four of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 posthumous awardees.

Modi said, ''Congratulations to all those who have been conferred the Padma awards. The entire nation cherishes their accomplishments and we are all proud of their contributions to society.'' PTI KR RHL

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Deepak Nitrite Limited Announces Q3 & 9M FY2022 Earnings

Deepak Nitrite Limited Announces Q3 & 9M FY2022 Earnings

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022