PM Modi congratulates Padma winners
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Padma award winners and said the entire nation cherishes their accomplishments.According to the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA, the president approved conferment of 128 Padma awards, including two duo cases, this year.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Padma award winners and said the entire nation cherishes their accomplishments.
According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the president approved conferment of 128 Padma awards, including two duo cases, this year. In a duo case, the award is counted as one.
The list comprises four Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri awards.
Thirty-four of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 posthumous awardees.
Modi said, ''Congratulations to all those who have been conferred the Padma awards. The entire nation cherishes their accomplishments and we are all proud of their contributions to society.'' PTI KR RHL
