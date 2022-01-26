Left Menu

Parliamentary Affairs minister convenes all-party meeting on Jan 31 ahead of Budget 2022

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi has convened an all-party meeting on January 31, which will be held virtually, ahead of the Budget on February 1.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2022 12:58 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 12:58 IST
Parliamentary Affairs minister convenes all-party meeting on Jan 31 ahead of Budget 2022
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Amit Kumar Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi has convened an all-party meeting on January 31, which will be held virtually, ahead of the Budget on February 1.

"It is my pleasure to invite you for a meeting of floor leaders of political parties in Lok Sabha/Rajya Sabha to discuss important issues and legislative business in the ensuing Budget Session of the Parliament," said Joshi in a letter accessed by ANI. "I would seek your cooperation to ensure smooth functioning of both Houses. The meeting shall be held in virtual mode on January 31, 2022, at 3.00 p.m. Link for the meeting will be shared with you in due course," the Parliamentary Affairs Minister added in the letter.

He further said, "I shall be looking forward to your participation and request you to kindly make it convenient to attend the meeting." The budget session of Parliament Part 1 will begin from January 31 and will continue to February 11. The Budget will be presented on February 1 in Lok Sabha. The budget session of Part 2 will begin from 14 March and continue till 8th April.

The budget session of Parliament will function in two shifts. In the first shift, Rajya Sabha will function from 10 am to 3 pm and Lok Sabha will function from 4 pm to 9 pm except for Budget day 1 February. On Budget day Lok Sabha will function from 11 am. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022