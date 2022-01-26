Railway Ministry forms high power committee to look into concerns raised by aspirants on NTPC-1 results

The Railway Ministry has formed a high power committee to look into the concerns and doubts raised by job aspirants with regard to the results of the 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) of Centralized Employment Notification (CEN) of Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) issued by Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) on January 14-15.The ministry stated that the Committee would go through the following issues raised by candidates and give recommendations on results of 1st Stage of CBT of NTPC and method used for shortlisting candidates for the 2nd Stage CBT without affecting existing shortlisted candidates and introduction of 2nd Stage CBT.The candidates can ALSO lodge their concerns and suggestions to the committee at rrbcommittee@railnet.gov.in, said the ministry.

The committee has five members including Deepak Peter Chairperson, Principal Executive Director (Industrial Relations), Railway Board, Rajiv Gandhi, Member of Secretary Executive Director Establishment (RRB), Railway Board, Aditya Kumar, Member of Chief Personnel Officer (Administration), Western Railway, Jagdish Alagar, Member of Chairperson RRB/Chennai, Mukesh Gupta, Member of Chairperson RRB/Bhopal.All Chairpersons of RRBs have also been directed to receive the grievances of candidates through their existing channels, compile these grievances and send the same to the committee. Candidates are given three weeks time up to February 16, to submit their concerns and the committee after examining these concerns will submit their recommendations by March 4.

Meanwhile, in view of the students' agitation regarding alleged irregularities in the Railway Recruitment Board exam, the Railway Ministry has decided to suspend both the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) and Level 1 tests scheduled to be held on February 15 and February 23, stated the Railway Ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)