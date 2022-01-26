Left Menu

Blast in Greek capital damages buildings, one injured

It was not immediately clear what triggered the blast or the fire, officials said. The explosion smashed windows and wrecked the facades of buildings and shops along the Syngrou Avenue traffic artery, which links the centre of the Greek capital to the southern suburbs, while damaging buildings up to 200 metres (656 ft) away.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 26-01-2022 15:36 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 15:22 IST
Blast in Greek capital damages buildings, one injured
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Greece

One person was injured and several buildings were extensively damaged by an explosion in Athens early on Wednesday that sparked a fire and wrecked building fronts along a major street in the city centre, officials and witnesses said.

One person who suffered burns was taken to hospital, Giorgos Mathiopoulos, the head of workers at the National Centre for Emergency Care, told Skai TV. It was not immediately clear what triggered the blast or the fire, officials said.

The explosion smashed windows and wrecked the facades of buildings and shops along the Syngrou Avenue traffic artery, which links the centre of the Greek capital to the southern suburbs, while damaging buildings up to 200 metres (656 ft) away. Debris and broken glass littered the street a day after a severe snowstorm swept the city disrupting traffic and stranding thousands of people.

"At the time of the explosion I was exactly across from the building, it was strong, really strong, (you see) the buildings around it," said taxi driver Christos Chalkias. His vehicle's windows were cracked. "The explosion sent us two lanes to the right," he said.

At least 18 firefighters used seven engines to battle a blaze at one building and had nearly brought it under control, the fire brigade said. "We have a fire, there was a blast before that," said a fire brigade commander at the scene.

The crime investigation unit had also arrived at the scene.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022