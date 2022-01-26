Ukraine sees four-way talks as 'strong signal' towards peace, official says

Four-way talks between Ukraine, Russia, Germany, and France in Paris are a strong signal towards achieving peace in eastern Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, the chief of staff to Ukraine's president, said on arrival in Paris.

"We have finally managed to unlock the format - and it's a strong signal of readiness for a peaceful settlement. Hope for a constructive dialogue in (Ukraine's) interests," he tweeted.

