Ukraine sees four-way talks as 'strong signal' towards peace, official says
Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 15:32 IST
Four-way talks between Ukraine, Russia, Germany, and France in Paris are a strong signal towards achieving peace in eastern Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, the chief of staff to Ukraine's president, said on arrival in Paris.
"We have finally managed to unlock the format - and it's a strong signal of readiness for a peaceful settlement. Hope for a constructive dialogue in (Ukraine's) interests," he tweeted.
