R-Day parade: 75 aircraft take part in majestic flypast

The largest ever aerial display was seen above Rajpath at the 73rd Republic Day parade on Wednesday with 75 aircraft taking part in the majestic flypast highlighting India's military power to mark the 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' celebrations.

The highlight of the flypast was the finale in which 17 Jaguar fighter aircraft flying in the 'Amrit' formation to commemorate 75 years of independence.

This year, viewers could also see the cockpit of the aircraft on the screens at the parade venue as well as during the broadcast.

The flypast began with the 'Dhwaj' formation with four Mi-17 aircraft , followed by 'Rudra' and 'Rahat' formations with four and five Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH), respectively.

Next was the Tangail formation which saw one Dakota and two Dornier flying in Vic formation. This was a tribute to the Tangail airdrop operations of the 1971 War. Tangail formation was followed by the Traan formation and Netra formation.

Next was Vinaash formation comprising of five Rafale aircraft followed by Baaz and Trishul formation. In the Tiranga formation, five Sarang (ALH) flew in Ladder formation streaming Tricolour after Varuna formation. In the Amrit formation, 17 Jaguar aircraft made a figure of 75. The formation was led by Group Captain Avinash Singh, Group Captain Gourav Arjariya, Wing Commander Sandeep Jain and others members are Group Captain NP Verma, Wing Commander Prakhar, Wing Commander Rohit Rai, Wing Commander Siddartha, Wing Commander Ankush Tomar and Wing Commander Pawar.

