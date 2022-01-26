Left Menu

Village head killed in UP's Bhadohi

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 26-01-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 17:30 IST
Village head killed in UP's Bhadohi
  • Country:
  • India

A village head was allegedly hacked to death purportedly over the recent panchayat election, police said on Wednesday.

Kanhaiya Lal Nishad (52), the pradhan of Bahpura Sherpur village in Koirauna police station area, was returning home from the market on his bicycle on Tuesday night when he was intercepted and his throat slit, Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said.

His body was found on the banks of River Ganga on Wednesday morning, he said.

Chhote Lal Nishad, Kanhaiya’s nephew, has filed a complaint against Om Prakash Yadav, Arun Yadav and Ashutosh Kumar Dubey, residents of the same village, alleging that the trio had developed a rivalry with the victim after he latter won the election, recently. The SP said the accused are absconding and a search has been launched. Additional police force has been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022