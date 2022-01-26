Multi-floor structure collapses in Mumbai; 6 rescued

Six persons, including three women, were rescued after a multi-storey structure collapsed in suburban Bandra on Wednesday, a civic official said.

The ground plus four-storey structure caved in at around 3.50 pm in the Behram Nagar of the western suburb, he said.

Fire brigade and police personnel immediately rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation, the official said.

A total of 6 persons, including three women, were taken out of the debris. Of them, four, including two women, were admitted to V N Desai Hospital, he said.

The other two, including a woman, were sent to Bhabha Hospital, the official said.

All are in stable condition and a search operation was on to find out if more people are trapped under the debris, he said.

Half a dozen ambulances, five fire engines and one rescue van were sent to the site, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)