Telangana police to set up special cell to check drug menace

26-01-2022
Hyderabad, Jan. 26 (PTI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, also known as KCR, on Wednesday instructed the Police Department to form a special narcotic and organised crime control cell (counter intelligence cell) headed by the DGP with 1,000 members in it.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting in this regard with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahendar Reddy, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand and other senior officials.

Also, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to act sternly against the use of narcotic drugs and ensure they are eliminated, an official press release said.

KCR decided to hold a conference “State Police and Excise Conference” on January 28 to take up measures and action to stop use of narcotic drugs, the release said. For this, a special action plan should be prepared, it added.PTI GDK NVG NVG

