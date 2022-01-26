Left Menu

PTI | Sitapur(Up) | Updated: 26-01-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 19:48 IST
SP's Azam Khan files nomination from Sitapur Jail
Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan on Wednesday filed his nomination for Rampur Sadar seat from inside Sitapur jail.

The Returning Officer from Rampur visited the jail to get his nomination papers after an order was issued by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Rampur Court, Jailor RS Yadav told media.

''As of now all paper formalities have been completed,'' he said. Rampur will go to polls on Feb 14 in the second phase of UP elections.

Khan, MP from Rampur, is lodged in Sitapur jail since Feb 2020 in case of land grabbing and several others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

